Welcome To The 68th Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

The 68th Annual New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association (NHADA) Show is on the horizon, and, once again, the Association has been diligently working on guaranteeing that it retains its preeminent position amongst all nationwide fairs. Having led this organization for over a year, my belief that our volunteer Board is that rare combination of individuals who remain committed to a great antiquing tradition has been confirmed. The Dealers Show would not be able to succeed without them.

As has been the case for nearly seven decades, the Dealers Show includes those who represent many categories in the field of antiques. We strive to invite exhibitors who are both regular participants in many shows throughout the year, as well as those who limit themselves to only a few. This crosssection of dealers, together with the Show Committee’s encouragement that participants bring items from their own collections, keeps the event fresh and exciting.

For 2025, we are welcoming two new dealers to the show: Betty H. Bell Antiques (Dallas) and Mead Americana (Ambler, Penn.). They are joining a diverse group of top-ranked dealers who hail from different parts of the country. We believe that you will agree that they are great additions to an already stellar group.

Based on a recent event, we are anticipating a wonderful show. Many of you know that we promoted the inaugural NHADA Dealers Show on June 1 at the Everett Arena in Concord, N.H. This gave all members of the organization an opportunity to participate in an NHADA-sponsored show. By all accounts, it was a great success for both the participating dealers and for those 500+ individuals who attended this one-day show. We are looking forward to next year’s event, which will take place at the same location on June 7, 2026.

Dealers have embraced today’s new price structure for antiques, and as a result, there are positive signs that a younger generation is getting interested in collecting. Buying at reasonable levels makes collecting fun again, and dealers will be able to remain successful if they follow this trend.

As I mentioned last year, it is important to remember that many other NHADA members have open shops in New Hampshire, and they are all looking forward to welcoming you and your business. Please take the opportunity to visit the organization’s website to find their locations and hours of operation. Remember, to paraphrase Vito Corleone in The Godfather, “our dealers will make you an offer you can’t refuse.”

Sincerely,

Richard Thorner, President,

New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association