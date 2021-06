AMESBURY, MASS. – The estate collection of Jack and Grace Weil was offered over two days at John McInnis Auctioneers June 11-12. In many cases, the estimates meant little to nothing as buyers scooped up rare American artifacts, English pottery, early textiles, militaria, furniture and more.

The sale was led at $22,140 with a leather military strap with engraved shoulder badge depicting a cavalry officer on a rampant horse. The hand sewn suede leather strap was complete and the badge measured 4½ inches high.

Watch for a full review of the Weil sale in a future issue.