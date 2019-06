Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. – Madison Bouckville Spring Weekend, May 31-June 2, was a great sale for the exhibitors and participating fields. Hundreds of dealers and several thousand shoppers came for the antiques and vintage collectibles offered during the three-day affair, enjoying great weather the first day and reasonable weather the rest of the weekend for this outdoor exhibition.

Cider House Antique Show Field was the leader for the weekend with more than 150 exhibitors in the pavilion and tents. Jim and Ruth Dutcher have built this into the largest antiques show of the week, with great variety of early Americana as the dominant influence as well as a great deal more.

Cherie and Bob Charbonneau from nearby Honeoye Falls, N.Y., offered a small bench that the dealers believed was probably Jacobean due to its obvious age, construction style and materials. Made from thick pine or, as the English call it, deal wood, it was sculpted with curved forms and a sloped top with one drawer and a hasp for the lock. While this piece didn’t sell, they did sell their general store desk from the mid-1800s, as Bob described it, five pieces of New York stoneware and lots of primitive accessories.

Colliersville Cottage Antiques from the town of the same name in New York were showing for the first time out an Eighteenth Century blanket chest in restored red milk paint with its original drawer pulls for a reasonable price. The dealer’s collection also included Nineteenth Century accessories for the home and an assortment of posters from, among other things, the Clyde Beatty Cole Bros Circus from about 100 years ago. The firm’s owner Mary Ann Flewelling said sales for the three days included a large hand carved trencher dating to the first part of the Nineteenth Century, slightly later furniture, including a three-drawer chest and child’s high chair and an enameled kitchen table from about 100 years ago.

Two dealers sharing a large area in one of the tents were Past Possessions and Bear Path Antiques from Whitesboro, N.Y. The owners, Kathleen Dylis and Mary Prichard, respectively, offered a collection of small porcelain and silver accessories, which began selling on the first day.

SandMark Antiques has been collecting and trading in country antiques from their native Vermont home area for more years than they like to say, according to Sandra Hutchins, co-owner with her husband, Mark. She could outfit a movie set for a house and barn of about 1820, all the necessary small items, especially the lighting, such as lanterns fed by kerosene or whale oil lamps, hog scraper candlesticks, tin and wooden scoops and measures, pewter table service, firkins and pantry boxes from the New England Shakers and much more. Their furniture is also native to the Northeast, typically the maple, pine and birch painted pieces.

Suzanne and Ed Kopp had similar merchandise, with the difference being that their inventory was Pennsylvania influence, fitting as they are from Manheim, Penn.

A hooker from Saugerties, N.Y., Diana German was there with her materials, too. Not just hooked pieces, though, as she also had a selection of other vintage textiles, including several quilts and table covers.

There were other styles and selections as well. Antiques & Tyme is the three Lords, father John and his two sons, Chris and Mike, who were selling their antique and vintage clocks and mechanical objects, advertising and a selection of their store fixtures.

Ledgerock Farm takes vintage furniture it finds back to the shop in Amsterdam, N.Y., then puts a contemporary look on it.

There is a difference between steampunk and repurposed items, according to Don Kirsch, who makes the lamps and lighting at his home in Lititz, Penn., that he was selling here. It seems the saxophone lamp is “repurposed,” whereas something made from a collection of parts and not really resembling how they were originally used is a “steampunk” object.

Art From the Attic, Arlington, Mass., is Urena Edwards’ Bakelite jewelry, both vintage pieces and some she has recreated. All sold well over the weekend.

Many other shops and fields were also operating for the weekend.

Out Front field had a variety of exhibitors showing and selling on the street.

The Depot is a shop open with regular hours, but it expands onto its parking lot for this weekend. The Gallery, from St Johnsville, N.Y., filled a tent with Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century furniture. Allan Boice, Waterville, N.Y., is more into primitive and country style, with a pine dry sink taking the primary position in his tented display.

Indian Acres was among the largest gatherings of exhibitors for the weekend. One exhibit calling itself Mohawk Arms of Bouckville was selling vintage firearms, but also had vintage and antique advertising, including a 100-year-old Jell-O recipe book.

John Smart, Mendon, Vt., was selling as quickly as he could get the small antiques off his van Friday morning. He specializes in early country accessories, with a modest amount of silver and dining accessories. He also did well with his Vermont stoneware, offering more than a dozen Nineteenth Century pieces.

The Trading Post filled the lawn with a tented display. Ted Crisan and Liz Curry were selling early advertising well, including several neon signs.

Antiques Pavilion also moved out onto its lawn with an overflow of furniture. The display attracted attention from the visitors quickly, with sales following for the Nineteenth Century armoire and a pair of blue herons.

The June Madison Bouckville Antiques Weekend is considered by many of the dealers and show field promoters as a preview to their big week, August 18-25, when there are about 15 fields very actively showing and selling antiques offered by as many as 1,500 exhibiting dealers. That show is all outside in tents and a few pavilions here in this wide spot on Route 20 in between Madison and Bouckville, N.Y with food service and parking, open from about dawn until dusk. For additional information, www.madison-bouckville.com.