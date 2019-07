BOSTON — Leading Skinner’s sale of European Furniture & Decorative Arts on Sunday, July 13 was a Wedgwood Fairyland lustre temple on a rock vase and cover that achieved a magical price of $61,500 against an estimate of $15/25,000. The lot was one of more than 100 lots from the collection of Theodore “Ted” Spak, a longtime benefactor of Florida International University, whose collection was sold to benefit the university.

See a future issue for a more comprehensive sale review.