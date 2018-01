WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Winter Antiques Show burst into action with a festive gala preview at the Katzen Arts Center on the campus of American University on Thursday evening, January 11. No detail is overlooked by the battalion of volunteers who organize a weekend’s worth of lectures, programs and events to accompany the elegant, diverse fair chaired by Sweet Dupuy with executive director Jonathan G. Willen and manager Karen DiSaia. Just over 40 exhibitors, nearly all nationally known, make the Washington Winter Antiques Show a colorful and much welcome respite from the gray season. For details on events and programs continuing through January 14, go to www.washingtonwintershow.org.