Washington Winter Antiques Show Opens With Style

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When Coco Chanel famously said, “fashion passes, style remains,” what she was actually referencing was the continued fervor and fine taste for quality antiques, as demonstrated by the packed house at the opening night of the Washington Winter Antiques Show. Over forty dealers from the United States and abroad have come together at the Katzen Arts Center at American University to bring material history back to the nationals capital. The antiques show is the second oldest fundraising show in the nation, benefiting three local charities through admission and event ticket sales. The show continues on through Sunday, January 15 with special events, lectures, music and more. Karen Disaia, show manager was thrilled with the energy and excitement, saying “It’s looking like a banner year for us.” For more information, www.washingtonwintershow.org.