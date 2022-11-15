Washington Portrait Leads At Thomaston Place Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

THOMASTON, MAINE — An unsigned portrait of George Washington, with an attribution to Gilbert Stuart, led a $1.34 million Autumn Majestic sale at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on November 13. The classic bust portrait, oil on canvas, which sold for $40,800, including buyer’s premium, against a $2/3,000 estimate, was offered with a 2010 letter verso from Marvin Sadik, the former director of the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington DC, stating that the portrait is by Stuart, who did in fact do many versions. In a period lemon-gold mitered frame with gesso edging, the painting measured 34½ by 29½ inches. Watch for additional highlights from this sale in an upcoming issue.