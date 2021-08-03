Washington Centaur Weathervane Charges To Front Of DL Straight Americana Auction

STURBRIDGE, MASS. – The only known example of a centaur with the body of a horse and a cast zinc bust head of George Washington was one of the top lots in D.L. Straight’s July 31 Summer Americana Auction. According to David Straight, the vane had been discovered in a collection in the Berkshires and sold for $3,750 to a private collector in California, who was bidding on the phone and who beat out competitors on the phone and online. Sale recap to follow in a later issue.