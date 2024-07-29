Warhol News Print Pops To Top For La Belle Epoque

NEW YORK CITY — Nearly 440 lots of fine art, decorative art, memorabilia, furniture, lighting and antique books were on offer in La Belle Epoque’s Multi-Estates Summer 2024 Auction on July 27. Besting its $12,000 high estimate and becoming the top lot of the sale at $14,080 with buyer’s premium was Andy Warhol’s (American, 1928-1987) screenprint of “Daily News 1967.” This example is just one of a small edition of 35 that were printed by the Warhol Factory. Measuring 50 by 30 inches, the neon-colored print featured the partially obscured November 13, 1967, headline: “LBJ To Kremlin, Y’All Come.” A more comprehensive review of the sale will be in a forthcoming issue.