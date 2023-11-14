Ward Brothers Pintail Hen Brings $84,000 For Guyette & Deeter

Published: November 14, 2023
EASTON, MD. — Guyette and Deeter’s November 11-12 sale had 28 decoys by Crisfield, Md., carvers, Lem and Steve Ward. A circa 1931 pinched breast pintail hen, a scarce form for the makers, topped the offerings, finishing at $84,000. Another of their carvings, which won Best In Show at the 1948 National Decoy Makers Contest, brought the sale’s second highest price, $72,000. A painting of two English setters by Edmund Henry Osthaus and a mallard drake by New Jersey’s John English each realized $39,000 as did a relief carved wall plaque of a great horned owl by Oscar Peterson. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; watch for a more extensive report in an upcoming issue.
Hallowed Outsider Artist Adolf Wolfli Prevails In Slotin’s Masterpiece Auction
November 14, 2023
Mucha’s ‘The Arts’ Personified, On Silk, Leads Posters International Sale
November 14, 2023
Renoir Painting Tops At Thomaston Place
November 14, 2023
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036