Ward Brothers Pintail Hen Brings $84,000 For Guyette & Deeter

EASTON, MD. — Guyette and Deeter’s November 11-12 sale had 28 decoys by Crisfield, Md., carvers, Lem and Steve Ward. A circa 1931 pinched breast pintail hen, a scarce form for the makers, topped the offerings, finishing at $84,000. Another of their carvings, which won Best In Show at the 1948 National Decoy Makers Contest, brought the sale’s second highest price, $72,000. A painting of two English setters by Edmund Henry Osthaus and a mallard drake by New Jersey’s John English each realized $39,000 as did a relief carved wall plaque of a great horned owl by Oscar Peterson. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; watch for a more extensive report in an upcoming issue.