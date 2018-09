NEW YORK CITY — Eager bidders relentlessly pursued a pair of Wang Dafan (Chinese, 1888-1961) porcelain and hardwood table screens, Republic Period, circa 1912-1949, driving the final sale price to $150,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ fine and decorative Asian art auction, which was conducted on September 11. The result soared beyond the pre-auction estimate of $10/15,00 for the table screens. Wang Dafan was an accomplished painter but is particularly celebrated for his work with porcelain. Marked with red artist’s seals, the screens measure 15¼ inches high by 9 7/8 inches wide. Each is housed in an ornate plaque, increasing the overall size to 29½ inches high by 19¾ inches wide. For further information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.