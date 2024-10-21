Walter Biggs Oil From Braford Collection Highlights Wooten & Wooten Sale

CAMDEN, S.C. — An oil on canvas by Walter Biggs (1886-1968) titled on verso, “Mamba’s Daughters II” took top honors at Wooten and Wooten’s October 19 sale of the collection of noted decorative arts dealers, Peg and Lloyd Braford of Natural Bridge, Va. One of Peg Braford’s prized possessions, holding a special place in her home, the large work depicted a young woman under the live oaks of Charleston, S.C. It was completed in relation to the publication of a novel by Charleston’s Dubose Heyward and was issued for the Ladies Home Companion in 1928. The 47½-by-42-inch work was signed lower right. Jeremy Wooten said it is staying in Charleston, won by a collector for $25,200, including buyer’s premium. The sale also offered items as well from collections in South Carolina, Georgia and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. A follow-on review will discuss additional highlights.