NEW YORK CITY — 35 dealers, spread across the veins of of the decorative and fine arts, have set up a showing of delights inside St. Ignatius Church on the Upper East Side. Now in its junior year, The Art, Design & Antiques Show at Wallace Hall has honed its image of a show into a resplendent spread of quality Americana, ceramics, folk art, jewelry, furniture, design, fine art from old masters to modernists, clocks and so much more. The show continues through January 21. For more information, www.rehshows.com.