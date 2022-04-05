Walk-In Warhol Warms Up Bidders At New Haven Auctions

BRANFORD, CONN. — Andy Warhol’s “Golden Mushroom Soup Can” color on silk screen print, numbered 206 from an edition of 250, earned the delicious price of $46,875 when it sold at New Haven Auctions on April 4. The piece had been consigned to Fred Giampietro by a couple who had attended one of his recent sales and brought it in for him to evaluate. It sold to a new buyer in the United States who had never previously purchased at New Haven Auctions before. It was the highest price in a weekend that also included, on April 3, the collection of Stephen & Patricia Center of Scarborough, Maine. In the course of the weekend, Giampietro sent 760 lots across the block, the sale grossed a total of about $1.25 million.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A full report will appear in a future issue.