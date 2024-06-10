Vulliamy Clock Chimes In As Best-Seller At Heritage

Published: June 10, 2024
DALLAS — A partial gilt bronze-mounted Royal Crown Derby porcelain and carved marble clock by Benjamin Vulliamy was the front runner for Heritage’s Furniture & Decorative Art Signature Auction, which took place on June 4 and featured the collection of Mrs Henry Ford II. Property of said collection, the circa 1790 clock rested on a mahogany and satinwood pedestal, bringing the piece to 80 inches in height. It was marked “Vulliamy” and included the inscription: “Fugit irreparabile tempus, Virg.,” (“it escapes, irretrievable time,” Virgil). It crossed the block for $162,500, within its $150/250,000 estimate. More on this sale and other notable highlights will be featured in an upcoming issue.
