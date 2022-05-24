Virginia Museum Acquires Important Voodoo Priestess Portrait - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An early Creole portrait historically known as Marie Laveau, signed and dated “G. Catlin Nlle Orléans /mai 1837” cast a spell over bidders at Brunk Auctions May 20-21 Premier Auction, where it sold to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond for $984,000. Described in the auction catalog as having been “surrounded by mystery and legend and lost to the public eye for decades, all of which has added to [its] aura.” The painting had been in at least two private New Orleans collections as well as on loan to the Louisiana State Museum in New Orleans, but it surfaced recently with a family in Florida. The painting was in a period giltwood frame and had been estimated at $200/300,000 prior to the sale.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive sale review will appear in a future issue.