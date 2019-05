ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A rare Virginia Chippendale walnut dressing table from the Rappahannock area, circa 1760–80, made the top price of $55,200 at Brunk Auctions’ May 16–18 sale. Estimated at $15/25,000, the table retained a two-board top, single drawer with original brass pull and bold trifid feet. Excited bidders battled it out online, on the phones and in the room but a phone bidder prevailed. See a future issue for more extensive sale coverage.