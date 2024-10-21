Violin & Piano Duet Machine, Circa 1912, Plays To Top Of Morphy’s Coin-Op Sale

LAS VEGAS — Cataloged as “the most successful automatic violin and piano playing machine ever made,” a Hupfeld Phonoliszt-Violina Piano-Violin Model “A” hit a crescendo of $221,400, including buyer’s premium, on the third day of Morphy’s coin-op and advertising sale, October 17-19. Produced in Leipzig, Germany, circa 1912, the device featured each violin playing one string, with a bow of 1,350 strands of horsehair, and devices to maintain constant tension despite humidity changes. A series of complex mechanisms reproduced violin expression, bowing, vibrato, staccato, accent and other nuances, as well as piano expression, duplicating the playing of accomplished musicians. Ludwig Hupfeld was quoted, according to catalog notes, as saying, “The most admirable quality of the Phonoliszt-Violina is its soul, thus the most important factor in violin playing has been accomplished to give soul to this self-playing violin.” It was purchased from a restaurant in France and acquired by Jasper Sanfilippo in 1983. The consignor acquired it from Sanfilippo Place de la Musique in 2012 and it was restored by Reblitz Restorations in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1986, and 2014. Restoration of these machines doesn’t come cheaply. It can cost upwards of $150,000. More marvelous machines and advertising highlights will be reviewed in a later issue.