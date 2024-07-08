Vintage Wall Art Proudly Prevails At Copake Estate Auction

COPAKE, N.Y. — Peacocks — loaded with symbology since ancient times from beauty to protection, thanks to their feathers’ iridescent “eyes,” to power, strength and confidence — were the subject of Louis J. Rhead’s (1858-1926) poster advertising Le Journal de la Beaute, an early weekly, large-format French fashion/beauty magazine. The 34-by-62-inch poster, shown here with Copake Auctions’ co-owner Mike Fallon, was offered at the firm’s July 6 estate sale with an $800-$1,200 estimate but did much better, unfurling to a $4,200 finish, including buyer’s premium, and going to a gentleman bidding in the gallery. Rhead was an English-born American illustrator of the Golden Age who gained an international reputation. A follow-on review of this sale will feature more highlights.