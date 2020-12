ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Leading two days of sales at Michaan’s Auctions December 18-19 was a Tornek-Rayville TR-900 Military Diver’s stainless steel wristwatch that brought $90,000, including buyer’s premium. A black dial that read “Tornek-Rayville / U.S. Movement” and an inscription engraved on the back read “If Found Return To Nearest Military Facility” were two of the distinguishing characteristics of the watch, which had an estimate of $80/120,000. The watch had once been owned by a San Francisco Bay Area man who had served in the US Army during World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The consignor of the watch had been a close family friend and neighbor of the veteran and received it from him when he was learning to scuba dive.

Watch for a full sale review in a future issue.