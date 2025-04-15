Vintage, Contemporary Native Crafts Score With Wandering Bull Buyers

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring

WASHINGTON, N.H. — Contemporary, vintage and antique Native American objects were on the menu in The Wandering Bull’s online auction, which was conducted on AuctionNinja and closed on Sunday, March 30. Ninety-nine lots were presented and all sold, for prices ranging for $915 at the top end to $24 for the most affordable lot.

Achieving the highest price ($915) was a Woodlands design beaded bandolier bag that featured a loom-beaded pink panel and white straps on white wool, with yarn tassels at both the top and bottom of the bag. Described as in good condition with some bead loss consistent with age and use, it was catalogued as combining “vibrant colors and intricate beadwork.”

A half-dozen lots of moccasins — including a pair of high-top examples from the Southern Plains — walked across the block, achieving strong prices. Leading the category with a $431 result was a pair of antique Prairie style moccasins with vibrant floral beadwork designs that was offered as the third lot of the event. It beat out the first lot of the day, another pair of antique beaded moccasins ($419), which was cataloged as brain-tanned deerskin leather men’s moccasins with seed beads in white, white center red, greasy yellow, cobalt blue and transparent green colors, finished on the bottom with bison rawhide soles. Standing tall at 14 inches, a Southern Plains high top moccasins was further embellished with metal tacks and achieved $254.

Native American jewelry collectors had a comparatively small selection to choose from, with the top lot being a Petite Point squash blossom necklace with 3-inch Naja pendant the catalog described as “a standout piece.” Bidders agreed and it traded hands for $513, the sale’s second highest price. A concho belt, featuring eight German silver conchos on a 34-inch belt, had a 36-inch drop and made a bold statement ($150).

Two bow and quiver sets were offered consecutively towards the beginning of the sale. The first one up — one with a sinew-backed bow, brain-tanned leather bow case and three handmade arrows — flew to $241, while the next example, a reproduction Cheyenne set with six arrows, finished at $307.

Seven basket lots were included throughout the sale, realizing prices from $24 for an ash basket with two swing handles and cover to $89 for an antique handmade ash basket with stamped cover and sides.

Four lots of pottery topped off at $124 for an earthenware jar with black and white decoration that was signed “J. Diaz” and measured 8 inches tall by 7½ inches in diameter.

The Wandering Bull’s next online auction has not yet been set, but a representative for the company said “We recognized some of the buyers as existing customers and first time auction buyers as well as collectors and dealers from across the country. We were excited with the results and will be planning another one later this year.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 603-495-2700.