Vintage Bulgari Brooch Glimmers At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A circa 1959 Bulgari gemstone brooch sold for $95,200 in Kodner Galleries’ September 23 sale. The auction house called it “exquisite and important” with an 18K yellow gold backing, 30 to 35 carat oval cabochon star sapphire, approximately 50 carats total weight in seven oval cabochon and seven round-cut Burma rubies, approximately 50 carats total weight in seven oval cabochon and seven round-cut Ceylon sapphires and 7.5 carats total weight in 56 round brilliant cut diamonds. For more information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.