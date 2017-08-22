NEW YORK CITY — For curators Kelly Conway and Lindsy Parrott, the story behind the Tiffany Studios mosaic at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church in New York City felt a bit like a detective story. It stretched across state lines and into the archives at multiple museums, ultimately shedding light on the process behind an area of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s production that has been largely overlooked: mosaics. Antiques and The Arts Weekly highlights their exhibition, “Tiffany’s Glass Mosaics,” at the Corning Museum of Glass on the cover of our forthcoming September 8 issue, but this video delves deeper into a singular work in the show and is worth a view in itself. For more information, www.cmog.org.