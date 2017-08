MANCHESTER, N.H. — The lines snaked back and forth and back again before leading out through the entrance and down the street along the Radisson Hotel on Thursday morning as buyers queued up for one of the most anticipated events in the antiques calendar. 67 dealers were on hand with fresh merchandise for the opening of the 60th anniversary of the New Hampshire Antiques Show. Showgoers were offered a selection of fine Americana, folk art, fine art, primitives, advertising, textiles, silver and much more. The show’s founder, Howard Oedel, cut the anniversary ribbon at the start of the show with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. The show continues on through Sunday, August 12. For more information, www.nhada.org.