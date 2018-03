HARTFORD — The Connecticut Spring Antiques Show has put forth another dazzler, opening for business for the 45th time March 24-25 at The Hartford Armory with over 50 quality antiques dealers who have brought their very best. Visitors to the show can look forward to a floor full of Connecticut-native furniture pieces, art and objects, as well as a swath of Americana, fine art, folk art, ceramics, furniture, porcelain, glass, silver, textiles, garden sculpture and much more. Hosted by the Haddam Historical Society, the show features two talks: Arthur Liverant of Nathan Liverant and Son Antiques will present “Tiny Seats for Tiny Buns” on Saturday, March 24 at 2 pm. Lorraine German of Mad River Antiques will present “Soil and Shul: The Story of a New England Jewish Farm Colony” on Sunday, March 25 at 2 pm. The show will be open Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm. Admission is $15 and collectors 35 and younger are admitted free on Sunday. For more information, www.ctspringantiquesshow.com or 860-908-0076.