CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’ve all been there. Members of the trade, curators and collectors have all felt that desperation of trying not to roll your eyes when you really want to roll your eyes. The Mint Museum recently released a video where their employees went over some of their 1-star online reviews a la Jimmy Kimmel, and boy is it entertaining to watch. In response to the comment “The Randolph location is worse unless you’re into dishes,” employee Leslie Cone says, “Dude, my mom’s really into dishes.” For more information, www.mintmuseum.org or 704-337-2000.