NEW YORK CITY — “The medal is essential to the history of portraiture in Western art,” said associate curator Aimee Ng as The Frick Collection unveils their latest exhibition, “The Pursuit of Immortality: Masterpieces from the Scher Collection of Portrait Medals,” on view from May 9 through September 10, 2017. Ng takes us on a short overview through four centuries of medallic art from a collection of medals that draws from Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, England, Russia, Scandinavia, Mexico, and the United States. For more information, www.frick.org.