NEW YORK CITY — The Willy Wonka of design, the late Italian architect and designer Ettore Sottsass makes his way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an exhibition that opens July 21. “He believed that colors were like words and they expressed emotions,” said Christian Larsen, associate curator. And to no end, the exhibition promises color and exuberance in the form of a man who wrote his manifesto on dismantling austerity and rejecting the principles of modern design that the building that houses the show, the Met Breuer, was founded upon. “It will be a really beautiful contrast,” said Larsen. For more information, www.metmuseum.org or 212-731-1675.