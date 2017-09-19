BROOKLYN, N.Y. — “All art was once contemporary art. And that’s particularly on point here for Goya who really was so engaged with political and social structures of his time and critiquing them,” said Lisa Small, senior curator of European painting and sculpture at the Brooklyn Museum. The museum puts forth ‘Proof,’ an exhibition that brings together prints from four of Goya’s best known etching and aquatint series, large scale charcoal drawings by Robert Longo and film by Sergei Eisenstein. The Goya prints hail from the museum’s permanent collection and tackle issues of clergy, aristocracy and disasters of war, which Small calls, “one of the most remarkable and powerful anti-war artistic expressions in the modern world.” The exhibition is on through January 7, 2018. For more information, www.brooklynmuseum.org or 718-638-5000.