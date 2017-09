NEW YORK CITY — Asian Art Week is fast approaching, and Tristan Bruck, a specialist in Christie’s Chinese works of art department, is on hand to discuss a passion of his: Buddhist bronzes. “They were small, easily portable, they could be slipped into a pocket or saddle bag and set up on a small, private shrine for worship,” said Bruck. The warm and faded gilt paint draped over the smooth contours of Buddha has created a genre of sculpture that, at once, combines powerful iconography with pure art. Watch as Bruck talks about the various symbols in the sculptures and traces their individual origins to the spread of Buddhism throughout Asia. For more information, www.christies.com.