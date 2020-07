EAST MORICHES, N.Y. – An abstract impressionist painting by Esteban Vicente (Spanish/American, 1903-2001), “Three Kings Day,” 1967, led South Bay Auctions’ July 18 fine art, antiques and sporting art sale. With premium, it finished at $33,750 against a $10/20,000 estimate. The oil on canvas, 40 by 30 inches, was signed, titled and dated “1967” to verso, and sported labels from Robert Elkon Gallery, Marisa del Ray Gallery and Bertha Schaefer. An American painter born in Turégano, Spain, Vicente was one of the first generation of New York School abstract expressionists. His vocation stemmed from Sunday childhood visits with his father to the Museo del Prado from the time he was four years old. He began to draw when he was 16, although expected to follow family tradition and join the army, he spent only three months in military school before he decided to become an artist.

Watch for a more extensive recap of this sale in an upcoming issue.