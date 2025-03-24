Venus d’Arles Marble Captures Hearts Of Bidders At Stair

HUDSON, N.Y. — Three days and 858 lots made up Stair Galleries’ single-owner sale of property from the collection of Aso O. Tavitian (New York City and Stockbridge), which was conducted March 19-21. Tavitian’s collection included English furniture, decorative arts, European sculpture and garden statuary, among others. A French marble figure of Venus d’Arles from day two that was previously sold by Christie’s, South Kensington, in November 2014, earned the highest price of all three days. Standing at $34,060, including buyer’s premium, this 6-foot-8-inch tall sculpture was done after the antique prototype that resides in the Musée du Louvre, Paris. Additional highlights from all three days of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.