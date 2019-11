MAMARONECK, N.Y. — An oil on canvas painting by Russian artist Vasily Polenov (1844-1927) was the top lot at Shapiro Auction’s November 2-3 sale when it sold for $375,000.

The auction was the first event conducted at the firm’s new location at 566 East Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck.

Polenov was a member of the Peredvizhniki circle of artists.

“These were important Nineteenth Century Russian artists,” said auctioneer Gene Shapiro after the sale. “It was essentially Russian realism.”

The 50-by-35¾-inch painting, titled “The Herzegovian on Lookout” and dated 1876, was exhibited at the St Petersburg Academy of Arts in Autumn of 1876. It was also featured in literature six times since 1877.

“A lot of Russian paintings lack provenance and history because things weren’t published as much during Soviet times. This is an exception because it was illustrated in so many older books, so it was a known work. And it was large and impressive and in good condition.”

The painting sold to a private collector.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.