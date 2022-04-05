Various Firearms, Peter Tillou Swords Total $4 Million At Amoskeag

Auction Action In Manchester, N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Peter Tillou’s 100 historic swords were just part of Amoskeag Auction Company’s March 26-27 1,200-lot sale. It included modern and historic firearms, and a selection of shotguns and other weapons from the Perry White collection, one of which brought the highest price of the sale. There was also an Eighteenth Century cannon, hundreds of antique firearms, many with engraving and other decorations by master gunsmiths of early days, numerous hunting firearms capable of being used for animals ranging in size from rabbits to elephants, and several Confederate weapons. The sale grossed more than $4 million and about 50 items brought five-figure prices.

The top seller of the sale, earning $76,375, was an 1860s factory engraved Henry rifle made by the New Haven Arms Company. With a 24-inch barrel, it was engraved on all steel surfaces in a pattern rarely seen. Henry rifles were .44 caliber breech-loading rifles, capable of holding 16 cartridges. Some were government issue during the Civil War, but the potential high rate of fire persuaded many soldiers to buy their own, favoring them over other government issued rifles. Many were later acquired by the Sioux and Cheyenne who used them to defeat Custer at the Battle of the Little Big Horn. It was the iconic rifle of the American West, appearing in countless westerns. This rifle was from the Perry White collection.

Finishing behind the Henry rifle, in second place at $70,500, was a Paris second model LeMat percussion revolver. It was marked on the barrel “Col Le Mat Bte s.g.d.g. Paris” This was a cap and ball black powder revolver, capable of firing buckshot, dating to the early 1860s. Many were used by Confederate forces during the Civil War and many were used in the Franco-Prussian war. Another Confederate weapon, a Griswold & Gunnison first model percussion revolver, sold for $19,975.

An unusual lever-action 12-gauge shotgun from the Perry White collection, a Winchester model 1887 riot shotgun, in superb condition, sold well over the estimate, finishing at $41,125. These were one of the earliest successful repeating shotguns and it was a highlight of the White collection. White was a New Hampshire resident who started collecting in 1946, amassed an impressive collection, buying the best that was available. He opened a gun shop in 1955 and that would take precedence over his collecting. As a result, the collection remained secure in showcases for more than 50 years, practically untouched and oiled only occasionally.

Peter Tillou’s (1935-2021) broad knowledge, broad interests and impeccable taste led him to study and collect, as well as buy and sell antiques from various cultures all over the world, ranging in size from coins to outstanding Oriental rugs to automobiles. The quality of his offerings and his knowledge resulted in him exhibiting at premier antique and fine art shows all over the world; he did his first show in 1949 at the age of 14. As he told the story, he began as a coin collector and one of his first passions, at about the age of 12, were swords. He has told of making his “first deal for a sword” after seeing a sword that he wanted in a pawn shop in his home-town of Buffalo, N.Y. Not having money to buy the sword, he went home, found in the attic what he thought “was just an old violin,” took it back to the store and traded it for the sword. (The violin, he later learned, was one that his mother had used years earlier when she was a concert violinist – she was not happy.) According to the antique dealer’s son, Jeff Tillou, his father’s other early interests in the field included wheel-lock and additional early firearms. The sword collection would grow to more than 200 examples, with several being early American swords dating to the Revolutionary and other wars, and most with elaborate engravings and decorations. Many were presentation pieces given to officers and others.

Amoskeag sold 100 swords from the collection; another 120 will be sold in future auctions, along with the firearms. Jeff Tillou said that other portions of his father’s collections will be dispersed over the next year or so, utilizing various auction companies best thought to handle parts of the collection. Michael Grogan, for example, will disperse the Oriental rugs in the collection. Tillou described his approach to collecting in an article he wrote in a 2002 edition of Antiques and Fine Arts which can be read online (https://www.incollect.com/articles/my-love-affair-with-dealing-and-collecting-by-peter-tillou).

Topping Tillou’s sword collection, which grossed more than $200,000, and earning $22,325 was a Philadelphia silver-hilted example with a bird’s head pommel, an ivory grip, a blade engraved with patriotic motifs, a 6-inch figure of Lady Liberty in high relief on the scabbard, an American eagle clutching arrows and more. This sword has been published in Daniel Hartzler’s American Silver-Hilted, Revolutionary and Early Federal Period Swords, in which it is referred to as “wonderful and the ultimate.” Bidders apparently agreed.

A silver lion-hilt officer’s sword, hallmarked 1776, with its scabbard, realized $16,450. The lion’s head pommel had red stones inlaid as ears and detailed teeth, whiskers and mane. There were a number of swords with historical associations. Foremost of these was a brass-hilted eagle-head sword with a smooth maple grip, once the property of Revolutionary War hero Captain, later Major, Jonathan Cass of Exeter, N.H. Cass enlisted the day after the battle of Lexington and fought at the battle of Bunker Hill and went on to fight at Trenton, Princeton, Germantown, Monmouth, Saratoga and the siege of Boston. There’s much more history to this officer that was detailed in the sale catalog. The sword was accompanied by a large, unsigned oil on basswood portrait of Cass in his colonial officer’s uniform. This sword and painting earned $15,275. Tillou was researching the full story of Major Cass at the time of his death. Also with an interesting historical background, selling for $11,163, was a sword presented to General James McMillan, who served in both the Mexican-American War and the Civil War. Inscribed “Brevet Maj. Gen./James W McMillan/from the Enlisted Men of the/160th New York Volunteers/As a Token of Respect/April 1865.” As with the previous lot, the catalog contains much more information of McMillan’s military service.

Not all swords in the Tillou collection were American. An Eighteenth Century French small sword, with scabbard, with ten different decorative panels, went out for $5,875. Bringing the same price was an Eighteenth Century French musketeer rapier engraved with the musketeer cross in an oval surrounded by floral vines. This 1750 example was of the type traditionally carried by the King’s Guards, who protected the king (perhaps Louis XV) when he left the grounds of his palace. A Seventeenth Century Spanish rapier with an ornate cupped hilt topped off at $4,113.

The Amoskeag Auction Co was founded in 1997 and specializes in all types of firearms and related items. Jason Devine grew up in the business, working as a teenager with his father, J.C. Devine, who also specializes in firearms. Jason’s wife, Melissa, works with him, and the company mounts at least four sales a year. Commenting on the past, Devine said, “I’ve been brought up in this business and really love it. My first sale totaled $38,000 and our last one totaled $4.3 million. That must say something.” Extensive, full-color catalogs are produced. The one for this sale had 440 pages, with numerous color photos and very detailed descriptions of each item. The gallery is located in one of the restored mill buildings in the Amoskeag mill yard. (The Amoskeag Manufacturing Co. was, at one time, the largest cotton textile company in the world, employing 17,000 people.). Prior to the sale, Devine said in 2021 they sold to customers in at least 48 states and about a dozen foreign countries. “Selling and shipping firearms internationally is tricky these days with so many countries heavily regulating the business. But it works well for us. The market is really hot now for the type of stuff we had in this sale. The exceptional pieces, like the LeMat, which is probably the nicest I’ve ever seen, really did well. We had more than 1,200 buyers registered on our site, some things went to London and we had about 50 bidders in the room, which is pretty good for these days. The gross came in around $4 million – can never complain with a number like that.” After the sale, Jeff Tillou, said “I think Jason [Devine] and his team did a very good job with the swords. The catalog was impressive and the descriptions were thorough. I think, price-wise, they did very well. We’re satisfied and there will be more to come.”

Amoskeag’s next sale will be June 4 and will include additional swords from the Tillou collection, along with some of his firearms.

For additional information, www.amoskeagauction.com or 603-627-7383.

At 76,375, this 1860s factory engraved Henry rifle made by the New Haven Arms Company was the star of the sale. With a 24-inch barrel, it was engraved on all steel surfaces. These rifles were issued by the government during the Civil War, but in small quantities, so many soldiers bought their own. Later, Sioux and Cheyenne warriors also owned these rifles and put them to use at the Battle of the Little Big Horn.

A 6-inch figure of Lady Liberty in high relief decorated the scabbard of this sword, along with an American eagle clutching arrows, and more. The Philadelphia silver hilt had a bird’s head pommel, an ivory grip, and the blade was engraved with patriotic motifs. It was the highest priced sword in the Tillou collection, reaching $22,325.

In a presentation case, this 1877 Colt Thunderer double-action revolver earned $5,581. The velvet-lined case, made by Hartley & Graham, included a rosewood 40-round cartridge block, a cleaning rod and a bottle for oil.

Selling for $25,580, an 1877 officer’s model 1875 Trapdoor rifle made by the Springfield Armory was one of only 100 produced between April and June of 1885. It had a Beach combination front sight with some of the original gold wash, the appropriate R-marked rear sight in place, a pewter nose cap and original cleaning rod.

The catalog refers to this Remington-Rider percussion parlor pistol as an example of “these peculiar little parlor pistols made in extremely limited numbers.” It was marked “Riders Pt./Sept.13.1859” and sold for $7,638.

It’s not a real gatling gun — it’s a scale reproduction of the Colt Model 1883 Gatling Gun, on a field-style carriage with 12-inch barrels. Made of brass, by the Furr Arms Co., with very minor defects, it realized $11,162.

One of the highlights of the sale, finishing at $70,500, was this Paris second model LeMat percussion revolver capable of firing buckshot, dating to the early 1860s. Many were used by Confederate forces during the Civil War and many were used in the Franco-Prussian war. Jason Devine called it “one of the nicest I’ve ever seen” and bidders apparently concurred as it sold well above estimate.

A Confederate Spiller & Burr percussion revolver achieved $22,325. The .36 caliber Macon-assembled revolver, with a 7-inch octagonal barrel, has the proper CS markings.

This engraved and cased Colt Model 1851 Navy revolver was presented by Sam Colt to US Navy Lt. Charles “Alvarado” Hunter. The nickname stems from a battle in the Mexican-American War in 1847. His political difficulties are detailed in the catalog. It sold for $27,025 with powder horn and other accessories.

Falling into the “modern” category, this Colt single action army revolver was engraved by retired Colt master-engraver Dennis Kies. Designs include a native American, a grizzly bear, a tomahawk, a bison and more. In fine condition, it brought $11,750.

This Belgian cowboy ranger Colt 1873-style revolver was a documented “movie gun.” It was owned by Stembridge Studios and used in the films Union Pacific (1939) and perhaps most famously Shane (1952) in which Van Heflin is seen in this poster with the revolver before his fight scene with Alan Ladd. The revolver first appeared in The Plainsman (1936) starring Gary Cooper as Wild Bill Hickok and Jean Arthur as Calamity Jane. Studio markings remain. It brought $5,581. (The poster was not included although some movie “stills” were.)

This US M15 General Officer model pistol and belt, belonging to Brigadier General William P. Hurley, 26th Infantry Division, went out for $8,225. It included a field belt, a dress belt and holster. Hurley was assigned as commanding officer of the 3rd Brigade of the 26th Infantry “Yankee” Division.

Used in the Vietnam War, this M-40 sniper rifle was one of several modern military weapons in the sale. As the story goes, the marine sniper who originally used this rifle was killed in action and the gun acquired a convoluted story, eventually coming back to this country as a “captured war trophy.” The rifle is pictured on page 123 of Roy F. Chandler’s Death From Afar III. It sold for $30,550.

The sale included some early cannons, including this circa 1860 12-pounder made by The Ames Co. of Chicopee, Mass. It has a long history associating it with use in New York State, which is detailed in the catalog. The bronze canon realized $41,125.

The first sword to be sold from the Tillou collection was an ornate, mounted officer’s eagle head saber. The blade is etched with a Federal eagle, a stand of flags, liberty staffs and floral motifs on a decorative blue background. The brass hilt has an eagle head pommel and the front of the scabbard is also engraved with a Federal eagle, a floral motif and more. It realized $3,819.

The hilt of this sword shows an intricately detailed sea dragon. The curved blade is blue and gold gilt with an American eagle, the words “E Pluribus Unum” and foliage scrolls. The brass scabbard is also engraved, and it sold for $7,638.

Many swords in the Tillou collection had strong historical associations. This brass-hilted eagle-head sword was once the property of Revolutionary War hero Captain, later Major, Jonathan Cass of Exeter N.H. He participated in the battle of Bunker Hill and went on to fight at Trenton, Princeton, Germantown, Monmouth, Saratoga and served during the siege of Boston. During the war, he fell from a horse, inflicting a wound that required daily care for the next 35 years. His sword and portrait sold for $15,275.

This unsigned portrait of Major Cass was sold along with his sword. He’s wearing the uniform of a colonial officer, with British troops and artillery that can be seen in the background.

This W.H. Horstmann & Sons US Model 1850 officer’s sword was presented to Lieutenant Heber Thompson of the 7th Pennsylvania Cavalry. The blade is deeply etched with eagles and military motifs. There is an oval presentation plaque that reads “Presented to/Lieut. Heber S. Thompson/by the Members of Co. F/7th P.V. Cavalry August 1st, 1862.”

An Eighteenth Century French small sword, with scabbard, with ten different decorative panels, went out for $5,875. It was the type of sword carried by the King’s Guard to protect the King.

The blade of this sword is etched with two panels of floral and military motifs along with gilded floral and military trophies on a blue background. The brass hilt has a bird’s head pommel with an oak branch and acorns. The brass scabbard is also decorated. The sword earned $4,113.

There were more than 1,200 lots in this sale. A small portion of the revolvers were displayed on a table during the preview.

Many of the rifles were displayed in specially designed racks along the gallery walls.

Most of the swords were shown in racks designed for the purpose. Some were on tables.

Jason Devine grew up in the firearms auction business. He said more than once, “I really love the stuff.” His company conducts at least four sales a year.

Peter Tillou was the consummate collector/dealer and advisor. His collections ranged from coins to automobiles. He started collecting at about the age of 12 and exhibited at his first antique show in 1949. —Antiques and The Arts Weekly photo

