Variety Was Key In Doyle’s American Fine & Decorative Arts Auctions

Review by Kiersten Busch



NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s semiannual American Paintings & Prints and American Furniture, Silver & Decorative Arts auctions took place in two sessions on April 10 and saw significant success with the 331 lots offered. The auctions collectively realized $762,725, with 86 percent sold by lot and 123 percent by dollar against the low estimate. The sales were deemed a success by the auction house, with a total that surpassed expectations.

The American Paintings & Prints auction was Doyle’s premier venue for Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century American paintings, including Hudson River School landscapes, Western and Regional art, nautical scenes, still lifes and portraits. The American Furniture, Silver & Decorative Arts auction showcased American furniture and decorative arts spanning styles from Queen Anne and Chippendale through Federal, Classical and later, as well as silver, ceramics, folk art, samplers, quilts, mirrors, Chinese export porcelain and rugs. Chris Barber, vice president and director of American furniture and decorative arts at Doyle remarked, “Generally, I was happy with the breadth of interest, from different regions, centuries and forms. Chairs, tables and chests were all equally considered by the audience.”

The top lot for both auctions was an elegant self-portrait by Italian-born artist Luigi Lucioni, which far superseded its estimate, realizing an impressive $102,100. Lucioni arrived in New York as a boy and studied at the Cooper Union, then at the National Academy of Design. He won a Tiffany Foundation scholarship to study art in Italy, which shaped his art with its emphasis on classical realism. “Self Portrait,” which is signed and dated by the artist, was previously exhibited in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art’s annual exhibition in 1936.

Two paintings by Chadds Ford, Penn., native Andrew Newell Wyeth also landed among the top selling lots of the day. An American realist painter, Wyeth was best known for his depictions of rural life and landscapes. Evoking solitude and contemplation, his works captured the quintessence of the American countryside.

“Wind Machine,” also known as “The Windmaker,” sold for $64,000, landing comfortably within its estimate. Coming to the sale from the Estate of Andrew W. Edmonds, the painting had distinguished provenance: first William Macbeth Inc. in New York City; then a private collection in Wilmington, Del.; and finally, a private collection in Vero Beach, Fla. “Wind Machine” was exhibited at the 83rd annual exhibition of the American Watercolor Society in New York City in 1950, and in Memphis, Tenn., at Brooks Memorial Art Gallery’s “Useful Objects Under $25” in 1951.

“Chestnut Stump,” Wyeth’s second painting, also came from Edmonds’ estate, with similar provenance to Delaware and Florida. The painting was exhibited at numerous galleries and museums from the mid-1950s to late 1970s, including the Delaware Art Center in Wilmington, Del.; the University of Arizona Art Gallery in Tucson, Ariz.; the Wichita Art Museum in Wichita, Kan.; and the Brandywine River Museum in Chadds Ford. “Chestnut Stump” well exceeded its estimate, realizing $51,200.

Another painting of note was Don Troiani’s “The Sons of Erin – 69th N.Y.V., Battle of Antietam, Sept. 17, 1862,” which sold for $57,600. The oil on canvas painting was signed, dated “circa 96” and inscribed “DT114” on the overlap.

Far surpassing its estimate, “Bric-a-Brac” by John George Brown realized $23,040 and Ben Shahn’s “Nicola Sacco’s Mother and Father,” a painting with provenance to New York City’s Nardin Galleries, shot passed its estimate to sell for $14,080.

Landscapes also captivated buyers, with Dutch-American artist Mauritz Frederik Hendrick De Haas’ “Harbor Scene” realizing $14,080, more than quadrupling its estimated range. “Architectural Illustration of an American Dam” by Hugh Ferriss realized $14,080. In addition to being signed by the artist and dated “January 28 – 1942,” the image was inscribed “Frederick A. Godley, Architect / 420 Lexington Avenue, New York.”

In the American Furniture, Silver & Decorative Arts sale, a federal inlaid mahogany shelf clock with white-painted iron dial inscribed, “Aaron Willard/Boston,” was the standout performer. Barber remarked, “I answered the most questions about this clock during the week, which was a good indicator of the interest surrounding it before the sale took place.” Barber added, “This was a very good example of a desirable model of an early Nineteenth Century inlaid shelf clock.” From an Upper East Side estate, the clock outshone its estimate and realized $19,200.

Another notable lot from the furniture collection was an A&H Lejambre rosewood and mixed metal occasional table, dated circa 1880. An unusual feature was its hexagonal inlaid top, which incorporated a spider web, a dragonfly and other insects. “Lejambre is a scare maker, and they made tables in a few varieties. This specific variety, the hexagonal, is identical to one owned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art,” Barber added. Coming from the estate of Toni Schulman, the table sold for more than 10 times its $600/900 estimate. Barber continued, “The table needed a lot of repair, but it is nonetheless rare, and benefited being in a sale with the correct buyers. It also benefited from an approachable estimate, which propelled it to a strong price.” The Lejambre table realized $10,240.

A Mahal carpet from central Persia also captivated bidders. The circa 1900 carpet realized $19,200 and measured 29 feet 8 inches by 14 feet 2 inches. It had a slate-blue palmette border, which framed the madder field with polychrome floral vinery.

Silver also drew a big crowd, with two Gorham Martelé lots enticing bidders. Useful and beautiful, Gorham’s Martelé line adhered to the Arts and Crafts Movement’s important guiding principles of making things well and completely by hand. The line was introduced commercially in 1900 and was made until 1912. Senior vice president and appraiser for silver, furniture and decorations at Doyle, Todd Sell, commented, “We were very pleased with the results for the silver in the sale with competitive bidding for the early colonial and Federal pieces.”

A Gorham Martelé sterling silver covered terrapin soup tureen, made in 1912, realized $16,640. Sell observed, “The detail to the decoration which included turtles and seaweed engraved to simulate water is just charming. They were another crowd pleaser during the exhibition!”

A set of 12 Martelé sterling silver terrapin soup plates superseded their estimate and sold for $14,080. Similar to the tureen, the soup plates had scalloped borders and wide cavettos chased and engraved with turtles, shells and seaweed.

Realizing $10,880 was another stand-out silver piece, the “West Coast star” Shreve & Co. sterling silver and parcel gilt punch bowl, stand and ladle, which hailed from the early 1900s. Sell remarked, “[The bowl] had a wonderful presentation inscription and came to us directly from the family with an unbroken provenance.” It was inscribed to John J. Sabin, “The Telephone King,” a pioneer of communications, who founded the first telephone company on the West Coast in 1877. This presentation punch service was likely presented to Sabin on his leaving the company in 1901 to take up a position with the Chicago Bell Telephone Company.

One of the most whimsical lots of the sale was a circa 1970 Barnum and Bailey’s Ringling Brothers toy circus, made from carved and painted wood. Barber shared, “What I like about this lot is that it made people happy: it is such a fun-looking group to see on the shelf displayed. It was so charming, and people could not resist it.” There were approximately 100 pieces included in the set. “Based off of the research we were able to do before the auction, we discovered that similar amounts had been sold at toy auctions at Guernsey’s in the 1980s and 90s,” Barber continued. Selling for $15,360, the circus set exceeded its high estimate by more than threefold.

Doyle will next sell Americana and American paintings in its Boston Collect auction, on June 7.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.