MARION, MASS. – Frank McNamee and Dave Glynn, together as Marion Antique Auctions, had a selection of fresh-to-the-market paintings, furniture, marine items, gold and silver coins, jewelry and more for their June 9 auction. They had an outstanding collection of antique French paperweights, automata, Seventeenth Century armor, plus samplers, clocks, ceramics, as well as rare books and ephemera – just about something for everyone. Internet bidding was available on two platforms, several phone lines were used throughout the sale, there was a good-sized crowd in the gallery, and there were about 75 absentee bids, many of which were successful. The sale grossed $567,620.

Paintings and drawings were expected to do well and they did. Bringing $15,210 was “Paysanne,” a charcoal drawing by Camille Pissarro (1830-1903). Pissarro was a Danish French impressionist painter who was born on St Thomas, in the US Virgin Islands. The drawing was bought by a woman in the room who was later asked what her interest was in the drawing. Her answer, interestingly, was, “Pissarro was born on St Thomas and I have a home on the island. I’m taking it back to its birthplace, so to speak.” An unusual boldly colored mixed media drawing by Irish artist Harry Clarke (1889-1931), estimated at $5,000, drew an opening bid of $6,000 from an internet bidder and it finished at $9,945. Clarke was known for his stained glass work and his book illustrations. It was signed on the back, “The Gnome unpublished and unreproduced, Harry Clarke.” There were four paintings by Harry Neyland (1877-1956), an impressionist artist who settled in New Bedford, Mass., in 1930. His work often turns up in the area, and McNamee said that he has sold about 50 examples of the artist’s work over the years. Three of the paintings sold for under $1,000, but an unsigned landscape with stylized trees, titled on the reverse “Nature’s Tapestry” was described by McNamee as “one of the best examples of Neyland’s work I’ve ever seen. The consignor’s father was a friend of Neyland and had gotten it directly from the artist.”

This one sold for $4,212 and was bought by Skinner’s executive vice president Steve Fletcher, who has a home in the area and said that he liked the subject matter. As Glynn was selling an Art Nouveau-style painting of a woman by Astley D.M. Cooper (1856-1924) for $4,797, he mentioned that it had been bought at a yard sale in Florida for $35.

A collection of French paperweights was sold to benefit the local library. The paperweights were an unrestricted gift to the library where they had been displayed for the last year and it was decided to raise funds for the library by selling the collection. The collection had been assembled by William Claflin Sr, a wealthy industrialist who had been governor of Massachusetts and a member of Congress. The collection was cataloged for the auction by Kirk Nelson, director of the New Bedford Museum of Glass. Bidding was strong and most exceeded the estimates. A St Louis paneled millefiori weight, with green and red star ribbon design, topped the group, bringing $7,020. It went to an internet buyer who bought others as well. Not far behind this weight was a Clichy millefiori cinquefoil example with garland on an upset muslin ground. It earned $6,669, and a Baccarat millefiori weight, marked and dated 1848, with silhouettes of horses, dogs and other animals brought $4,563.

A small selection of music boxes and automata included a large, 26-inch-tall, French Nineteenth Century blackamoor figure with glass eyes, carrying a serving tray with three pieces of fruit, which opened to reveal a monkey’s head, a dancing bride and groom and a running mouse. The figure’s head and eyes also moved. The figure’s costume was in fine condition and all actions were in working condition. It realized $11,700. A smaller Nineteenth Century clown automata that blows bubbles came from the same collection and sold for $3,744.

A collection of Seventeenth Century armor and weapons included a crossbow, probably Swiss, that was inlaid with ivory and silver and had elaborate hand forged iron fittings. It included its jack and was thought to be in operating condition. It went out for $2,340, and an 86-inch-long Swiss or German halberd brought $498. Drawing the highest price of the group was an iron German-style helmet with visor and gorget. It realized $2,691.

An Eighteenth Century cherry secretary/desk that had been sold in 1976 by Bernard and S. Dean Levy realized $9,945. It had been made in Colchester, Conn., had a bonnet top with a broken arch pediment, flame and urn finials, dentil molding and stop-fluted columns with elaborately carved pinwheels. The brasses were original, and the surface was an old one. An Eighteenth Century Queen Anne tiger maple highboy base with a fan carved central drawer, earned $2,106, well over its estimate. An elaborately carved oak E. Howard tall case clock in working condition, with raised panel sides and base, realized $5,265.

Ephemera and books were sold at the end of the auction but that doesn’t mean that buyers had lost interest. A handwritten letter and other autographs by Amelia Earhart sold for $936. They were on the stationery of New York’s Hotel Seymour where Earhart had maintained an apartment. A large 1856 two-volume set of Colton’s Atlas of the World attained $2,340, but the best of the group was the Four Gospels of The Lord Jesus Christ illustrated by Eric Gill and published by the Golden Cockerel Press in 1931. The edition was limited to 500 copies. A copy is owned by Great Britain’s Royal Collection Trust. Sotheby’s sold an exceptional copy in vellum in 2015 and had this to say about the book: “As noted in the bibliography of the Golden Cockerel Press, …this is the Golden Cockerel book usually compared with the Doves Bible and the Kelmscott Chaucer. A flower among the best products of English romantic genius, it is also surely, thanks to its illustrator, Eric Gill, the book among all books in which Roman type has been best mated with any kind of illustration.” It had been estimated to sell for about $300 but it wound up at $5,850.

Marion Auctions is a collaboration of McNamee and Glynn. McNamee operates the Marion Antique Shop, and Glynn operates Turkey Creek Auctions in Citra, Fla. Both men have been in the business since they were teenagers, and they’ve been friends since high school. They run two auctions a year in Marion; Glynn runs eight or ten a year in Florida. Glynn started in the business while too young to drive so he used a wheelbarrow to transport his purchases. McNamee started in the business with his mother while still in high school. They formed this business about six years ago.

After the sale, McNamee said he was pleased. “Most of our material is sold without reserves so we don’t pass a lot of stuff. I was pleasantly surprised with the results of the paperweights and glad that the library raised a substantial amount of money. I’d been getting calls on the paperweights ever since the catalog went online a few weeks ago. The Neyland painting that Steve [Fletcher] bought was the best I’ve ever sold, and the Harry Clarke painting also did quite well. The YouTube videos of the automata were effective and we’ve learned that we need to be utilizing whatever technologies we can. It was a good sale.”

Prices are given with buyer’s premium, as reported by the auction house. For information, www.marionantiqueauctions.com or 508-748-3606.

Good stuff is still sometimes found at yard sales. An oil painting of an Art Nouveau-style woman was bought for $35 at a yard sale in Florida. An internet bidder paid $4,797 for it.

“The Goddess is Coming to You, Can You Come To Her,” a silk screen print by Mayumi Oda, #70/75, brought $4,914, well over the estimate.

A family of grouse painted by Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait reached $5,031. It had been restored, and black light showed that there was some inpainting.

Prices for most of the weights in a collection of 15 early French paperweights exceeded the estimates. This Clichy millefiori cinquefoil example, with garland on an upset muslin ground, sold for $6,669. The collection was sold to benefit the local library.

An unpublished mixed media drawing by Irish artist Harry Clarke, titled on the reverse “The Gnome,” opened at $6,000 and quickly sold for $9,945.

There was not a lot of interest in this mixed media work by New Hampshire folk artist Edward Merrill West. His works often include birch bark, some painting, sometimes he used prints, and he often includes other natural material. This collage had a mat of lichen. Examples of his work are owned by the New Hampshire Historical Society. This one sold for $117.

Forty-six pieces of Dedham pottery in a variety of patterns were sold in one lot, which achieved $1,287.

A Quimper pottery dinner service for 12, with 97 pieces, fetched $1,404.

Captain Henry Hedges is shown in his portrait with a telescope and a ship in the background. It is dated 1829 on the back with a signature that is difficult to read. It sold for $4,388.

An unusual chart holder and course indicator in a mahogany box fitted with three brass lanterns to provide light for viewing had been made by Bayard T. Putnam late in the Nineteenth Century. It included a horn compass, several charts, rollers for advancing the charts and more. It sold to a phone bidder for $3,510.

A small Pairpoint table lamp with a reverse painted shade, Venice, sold for $1,521. Both base and shade were signed.

A handwritten letter by Amelia Earhart, along with three autographs, all on Hotel Seymour stationery, sold for $936.

Selling for $5,850, well over the estimate, was a copy of the Four Gospels of The Lord Jesus Christ illustrated by Eric Gill and published by the Golden Cockerel Press in 1931. It is a rare and desirable book, owned by distinguished collections and regarded as one of the finest productions of the Golden Cockerel press.

Cecil Beaton won an Oscar in 1964 for his costume designs for My Fair Lady. The very last lot of the auction was a mixed media drawing by Beaton of a costume for the movie. It realized $3,042.

An E. Howard and Co. elaborately carved oak tall case clock with a raised panel base and a beveled glass door went out for $5,265.

This Nineteenth Century French automaton was about 26 inches tall, well dressed and performed a variety of actions. Marion had uploaded a video of it operating to YouTube. It sold for $11,700.

The sale included four paintings by Harry Neyland, an artist who worked in New Bedford area. This one, titled “Nature’s Tapestry,” sold to Skinner’s executive vice president Steve Fletcher for $4,212.

“Going back to its birthplace” was the comment made by the buyer of this charcoal drawing by Camille Pissarro, titled “Paysanne.” Pissarro was born on the island of St Thomas and the woman who bought it has a home on the island, where she will hang it. It sold for $15,210.

Probably made in Colchester, Conn., this Eighteenth Century cherry bonnet top secretary/desk sold for $9,945 to a phone bidder. It had original brasses and an old finish.

An elaborate chest housed this 162-piece set of Melrose pattern flatware made by Gorham. It sold for $3,159 to a buyer who said the silver chest had probably cost around $2,000 when it was originally purchased.

Chip Neschke and his wife, Joanne, dealers from Still River, Mass., check to see if there is anything of interest to their customers.

There was a good-sized crowd in the room. That is not always the case when auctioneers use internet bidding. Bidders in the room were active and bought many items.

Brian Cullity, Sagamore, Mass., dealer checks out items prior to the sale. He said the auctioneers should buy him dinner because he is the underbidder on so many items.

A small collection of Seventeenth Century European weapons included this elaborate inlaid rosewood crossbow. It was in fine condition and cataloged as “appears to be fully operational.” It realized $2,340.

Frank McNamee, left, and Dave Glynn, friends since they were teenagers, teamed up about six years ago to start Marion Antique Auctions.

The sale included several early samplers. This one, with a house, birds and an alphabet, was done in 1828 and sold for $1,521.

Yes, that’s the real Steve Fletcher, Skinner’s executive vice president. He lives in the area and bought a Harry Neyland painting for his home.