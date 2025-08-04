Vanderbilt Candelabra Earn Richest Price For Moran - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MONROVIA, CALIF. — Custom made for the Vanderbilt family, this pair of large-scale Tiffany & Company candelabra topped John Moran’s July 29-30 auction of The Estate of Robert Day. Made circa 1883, the sterling silver 15-light candelabra were made under the directorship of Edward C. Moore (1873-1891) with a design attributed to Charles T. Grosjean. As the Vanderbilts built grand New York mansions and ordered Classical silver from Tiffany at the same time, it is not known for certain which brother — William K. Vanderbilt or Cornelius Vanderbilt II — these were made for. These, with swirling acanthus leaves, shells, seaweed and stylized dolphin’s masks, on six lion’s-paw feet, measured 31½ inches high by 23 inches in diameter and sold well beyond their $100/150,000 estimate to achieve $230,000, including buyer’s premium. More highlights from the Day estate will be covered in a future issue.