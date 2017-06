EDISON, N.J. — A Van Cleef & Arpels gold and diamond bracelet ran the book up to $31,050 at Bodnar’s June 24 estate jewelry sale. In 18K gold, the bracelet featured 54 round diamonds spaced in six equidistant sections around the flexible band.



The sale featured just under 100 lots of fine estate jewelry that spanned signed examples to quality and sizable stones.



Coming in at $21,850 was a platinum ring with a central 3.96-carat round brilliant cut diamond surrounded by 20 round-cut diamond chips. The stone was GIA rated to M color and VS1 clarity. Also ringing in strong was a diamond bezel Cartier 18K gold women’s watch that went out the door at $7,188.



