Van Cleef & Arpels Pendant/Brooch & Necklace Bring $537,500, Lead For Grogan

BOSTON, MASS. — The three highest priced lots at Grogan & Company’s May 1 sale realized more than a combined $1.25 million. The sale was led by a Van Cleef & Arpels 18K gold and diamond “Fuchsia” pendant/brooch and necklace, which earned $537,500. The fuchsia flowerhead-form pendant and the necklace were both signed and the diamonds weighed 19.02 total carat weight (tcw). The following lot, also signed Van Cleef & Arpels, was a pair of 18K gold and diamond “Fuchsia” earclips, with diamonds weighing 15.43 tcw, which realized $375,000. Both lots had been bought by the consignor’s husband as a gift for her 40th birthday. Completing the top three lots was “Wild White Rose,” a painting of a vivid white rose on a red background by Marsden Hartley (1877-1943). It realized $343,750. In all, more than a dozen lots earned five or six figure prices. Needless to say, it was a strong sale. An extensive report will follow; prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.