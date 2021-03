LARCHMONT, N.Y. – A 33-inch-tall Art Nouveau bronze by Agathon Leonard (French, 1841-1923) swooped into the lead in Clarke Auction Gallery’s March 7 Important Estate Auction. The circa 1903 Symbolist figure, which was stamped “P” above and below the signature and “10” on the edge of the base, came from a private New York City collection and a model was illustrated in Alastair Duncan’s Art Nouveau Sculpture. Estimated at $100/150,000, the sculpture gave chase to competitors online, on the phone and in the room but, in the end, it was captured by an American buyer, bidding on the phone, for $475,000. For information, 914-833-8357 or www.clarkeny.com.

A future issue will feature a more extensive sale recap.