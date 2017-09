MARANELLO, ITALY — RM Sotheby’s achieved a 92.5 percent sell-through rate and $76,312,413 in sales at its single-marque Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione auction, in partnership with Ferrari. Conducted on September 9 at the Pista di Fiorano, the mouthwatering group of automobiles saw collectors bid via telephones, online and from the trackside stadium seating that had been set up for the outdoor sale, eager to secure some exquisite cars. The success of the sale is a fitting tribute to help celebrate Ferrari’s 70th anniversary year.

Bidding was fierce for the 2017 LaFerrari Aperta that closed an unforgettable evening and topped the sales figures. The Aperta will be finished in a one-of-a-kind stunning metallic Rosso Fuoco with a Bianco Italia double racing stripe on the bonnet and rear deck. The interior will be trimmed in black Alcantara with red leather inserts on the seats, red stitching, and glossy black carbon fiber trim. The car achieved $9,947,800 and was free of all commission; a world record for a Twenty-First Century automobile, all of which will generously be donated to Save the Children for an international program focusing on education.

Watch for a full report on the sale in an upcoming issue.