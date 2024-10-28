Unicorn-Style Armor Piece Leads Freeman’s | Hindman Historic Series

Published: October 28, 2024
CINCINNATI, OHIO — Between October 23 and 25, Freeman’s | Hindman conducted a series of historically aligned auctions, including Arms, Armor and Militaria on October 23; Visions of America: The Stephen White Collection on October 24; and American Historical Ephemera and Early Photography on October 25. The highest price of the three sales came on the first day when a Nineteenth Century reproduction Germanic unicorn-style chanfron, or facial armor for a war horse, exceeded its $2/4,000 estimate to achieve a realized price of $60,000 with buyer’s premium. The polished steel chanfron had Maximillian-style fluting and a riveted unicorn horn mounted to a floral emblem on the brow. Some traces of leather remained in the mounts, though it was missing its leather tie-downs. Along with its iron curb bit with floral embellishments, the lot was sold to a returning private collector. Further details of the three auctions will be in an upcoming issue.
