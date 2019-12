ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A top lot at Brunk Auctions’ December 6-7 Premier Auction was an inlaid mahogany cellarette from North Carolina’s Roanoke River Valley and attributed to Micajah Wilkes (1765-1841) that shot past its $30/50,000 estimate to close at $196,800, from a private collector bidding on the phone.

The piece relates to a well-documented group that includes examples at Colonial Williamsburg and Historic Hope plantation, with more recorded in the files of MESDA. Though the early history of this example was not known, Brunk was selling it as part of the estate of Gail W. Dane, of Delray Beach, Fla.

A more extensive sale review will appear in a future edition.