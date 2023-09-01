Tyen Collection Produces Monumental French Painting At Akiba

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — On August 29, Akiba Galleries conducted a 700-lot auction from the Addison Mizner-designed Palm Beach, Fla., residence of photographer, artist and makeup design director Tyen. The fine art, decorative arts and artifacts offered spanned the European Renaissance through Abstract Expressionism, focusing on the Gothic and the unusual. At the top of the auction was a monumental oil on canvas by French history painter Georges Moreau de Tours (1848-1901), showing the scene of an Eighteenth Century-clothed gentlemen presenting a half-nude, crucified woman an image of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. The painting measured 78½ by 106 inches, allowing the viewer to become fully absorbed in its dark depths. Bought by a Chinese bidder, the painting achieved $37,200. More on this and other high-ranking lots from the Iconic Collection of Tyen auction to follow.