Two Stephen Douglas Lots Tie For First Place At Heritage Americana & Political Auction

DALLAS — He might not have won the 1860 Presidential election, but Stephen A. Douglas finished first — twice — in Heritage Auctions’ Inaugural J. Doyle Dewitt Collection Americana & Political Signature® Auction March 19-20, when two lots bearing his likeness each sold for $118,750 to lead the event, which featured the private collection of DeWitt, who was known for his collection of political memorabilia as he was as a giant in the insurance industry.

An 1860 ambrotype of Douglas by George Clark — and a mate to the Lincoln badge — brought in 25 bids as it blew past its estimate of $25,000. Douglas defeated Lincoln in the 1858 US Senate election in Illinois but was one of two Democratic candidates who lost the Presidential election two years later to Lincoln. The Douglas badge is manufactured from a portrait taken by Mathew Brady. Ambrotypes were so susceptible to damage that precious few remain. It is believed the offered example is one of fewer than a half a dozen survivors; they were so fragile that they were discontinued in favor of the more durable ferrotype.

A rare jugate ribbon of Douglas & Johnson sparked 38 bids while reaching the same price of $118,750, nearly six times its $20,000 estimate. This rarity is the key to the Brady 1860 jugates and has not been brought to market for more than 15 years. It measures 7 inches long by 2 inches wide, and bears exceptionally bold, unblemished portraits.

Heritage Auctions’ Inaugural J. Doyle Dewitt Collection Americana & Political Signature® Auction achieved a total of $1,883,533.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a full report to follow.