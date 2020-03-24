Two Regina Upright Music Players Make Sweet Music At Cowan’s

CINCINNATI, OHIO – Two Regina upright disc music players – offered consecutively at Cowan’s March 19 sale – shared top-price honors when each one achieved $9,375. The first offered – a 15½-inch disc music player with a serial number 670001 and 29 discs had been estimated at $5/7,000. The second one offered, a Corona Floor Model 27-inch disc changer music cabinet, had an estimate of $6/8,000. The same buyer took both lots. A longer sale review to follow.