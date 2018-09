DALLAS — Eddie Plank and Sherry Magee (“Magie” error) rarities commanded $690,000 and $660,000, respectively, to claim the top spots in Heritage Auctions’ September 20, 1909-11 T206 PSA set registry catalog auction. The event drew $8,150,658 for the 520 individually sold cards.

“This might have been the most significant trading card auction in history,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions for Heritage. “The finest example of the greatest tobacco issue absolutely shifted the marketplace on its axis.” Nearly two dozen bidders went after the Plank card that is considered (along with Honus Wagner) to be the other Hall of Fame “Holy Grail” of the hobby’s most popular card issue. The Magee card is the most celebrated “error card” in the baseball trading card hobby, with only a handful of T206s with the misspelled “Magie” surname printed before word got back to the American Tobacco Company that the correct spelling actually was Magee.

