ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Two bronze Buddhist figures sold as a single lot at Michaan’s March 10 gallery auction for $94,400—quite a bit higher than the $1/1,500 estimate. The first, a Tibetan bronze figure of a multi head and arm deity striding a recumbent ox, and the second, a gilt and lacquered bronze figure of Buddha are both Seventeenth/Eighteenth Century and showed normal wear and tear, according to the catalog description. The Tibetan figure stands 6-5/16 inches and the bronze Buddha is just 4-9/16 inches. The price includes the buyer’s premium. For further information, www.michans.com or 510-740-0220.