BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — A pair of Eighteenth Century George III giltwood wall mirrors capped the February 26 sale at Nye & Co., when they sold for $50,430, more than ten times their high estimate. After the sale, John Nye attributed the success of the mirrors to the squirrel finials, the exaggerated pagodas, stalagmite-decorated crest and pendant masks, which he said suggested the mirrors were from the Dublin, Ireland, shop of John Booker, circa 1775. An international trade buyer bidding on the phone prevailed against approximately a dozen bidders competing on the phone, in the room and online. A more extensive review will appear in a future issue.