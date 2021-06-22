Two Lots Bring $50,000, Share Clarke Top Lot Honors

LARCHMONT, N.Y. – The top price of $50,000 was realized by two lots in Clarke Auction Gallery’s June 20 Estate Auction, one a carved figural jade group of two carp swimming among sea foliage from the estate of a world traveler and gemologist. The other was a portrait of Luke Gardiner, the first Viscount Mountjoy, done in 1763 by Francis Cotes (British, 1726-1770), which came from a Park Avenue collection. Both finished well beyond expectations. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A future issue will feature a comprehensive sale review.